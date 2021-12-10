Relations between Russia and Vietnam actively developing despite pandemic — envoy

HANOI, December 10. / TASS /. Russia and Vietnam are successfully developing their multifaceted ties despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko stated on Friday during a scientific seminar hosted by the Russian Embassy jointly with the Russian Consulate in Hanoi and the Institute for European Studies of the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences.

The diplomat recalled that this year, Russia and Vietnam were celebrating the 20th anniversary of the establishment of a strategic partnership, which acquired the status of a comprehensive one in 2012. According to Bezdetko, over the past two decades, Russian-Vietnamese ties have strengthened, entered a new phase and are confidently moving forward in the spirit of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation.

"Currently, the countries are actively developing multifaceted cooperation despite the coronavirus pandemic. Regular political dialogue is carried out at the high and highest levels," the envoy said. The Russian diplomat emphasized that during the recent visit of the Vietnamese president to Moscow, the sides reaffirmed the special nature of the countries’ partnership as well as their mutual commitment to its further development. Bezdetko also views the adoption of the joint statement on the vision of their comprehensive strategic partnership by 2030 as significant attainment.

According to the envoy, the Russian-Vietnamese partnership will mainly focus on oil and gas, military and military-technical cooperation, interaction in the field of energy, transport, industrial production, digital technologies, education, science, and culture.

Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung, speaking at the conference, stressed that Hanoi and Moscow were bound by long-standing traditions of friendship. "Vietnam always places great importance on developing a comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, setting it as one of the priorities of the foreign policy," the senior diplomat mentioned. He also said that despite the negative impact of the pandemic, the countries had managed to overcome challenges and maintain the rapid pace of the development of ties.