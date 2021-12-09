Russia ready to contribute in several areas during Thailand’s APEC chairmanship

BANGKOK, December 9. /TASS/. Russia is ready to contribute in several areas during the chairmanship of Thailand in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, Russian Special Envoy, Senior Official at APEC Kirill Barsky told Russian reporters.

"We are ready for the closest cooperation with partners in the region for bringing the economy of this large zone of common interests to the path of sustainable, inclusive and stable development," he said. "We consider our partners in Thailand and other APEC economies striving for the expansion of wide economic regional integration important," the diplomat added. "The Russian Federation assumes that our future development is closely connected with the development of this part of the world, which is why we will be actively working. Russia has a whole range of directions, on which we are ready to contribute to the common cause, a whole range of self-financed projects that we intent to implement within the APEC framework, with our close partnership relations with Thailand presenting a very good chance for implementing all our tasks and plans as well," he emphasized.

Thailand plans to hold all APEC events in the traditional face-to-face format, including the summit planned for next November, Barsky said. "Prior to that, six ministerial meetings, four meetings of senior officials, a meeting of senior financial officials, as well as a whole number of events on all directions of APEC activities will be held," he added.

Thailand has drafted and presented a very ambitious plan of action for the coming year, the diplomat said, adding that it is planned to focus on the restoration of ties and contacts that have been lost, and the restoration of transport service. Moreover, it is suggested to discuss the prospects of the formation of the Asian-Pacific free trade zone, he said.