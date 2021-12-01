Putin invites Brazil’s Bolsonaro to visit Russia

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin invited his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro to visit Russia.

Speaking at the ambassadors’ credentials presentation ceremony, Putin noted that Russia will continue to gradually strengthen the bilateral cooperation with Brazil on trade, energy, scientific and other tracks.

"We will be happy to see the president of Brazil in Russia," the head of state added.

"Brazil is one of Russia’s most important strategic partners. We work together within the BRICS forum and the G20. Considering that, in 2022-2023, your country will obtain the status of a non-permanent UN Security Council member, we will cooperate even more intensely on the pressing issues of the global agenda at the UN platform," Putin noted.