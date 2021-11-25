Putin to hold videoconference with Italian businessmen — diplomat

ROME, November 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to hold a videoconference with representatives of the Italian business community, Ambassador to Italy Sergey Razov said on Thursday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet representatives of the Italian business in the near future in the videoconference format," the diplomat is cited is saying via the Embassy’s Twitter.

The next meeting of the Russian-Italian Council for Economic, Industrial, Monetary and Financial Cooperation will be held in Rome on 6 December, in which about 60 representatives of both private business and the public sector are expected to participate from the Russian side, the Ambassador noted.

"The whole complex of Russian-Italian relations now depends on ties between people, cities and regions," Razov concluded.