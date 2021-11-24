Vietnamese president notes trade turnover with Russia rising despite pandemic

HANOI, November 24. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Vietnam and Russia keeps growing despite the negative influence of the pandemic on the economy of both countries, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said in an exclusive interview with TASS before his trip abroad during which he will visit Switzerland and Russia.

The coronavirus pandemic has negatively influenced the trade and economic ties between Vietnam and Russia in general, according to the Vietnamese leader. That said, mutual trade keeps demonstrating impressive growth rates, he noted.

"In 2020, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $5.7 bln, up by 15.2% compared with the previous year. In January-September of this year trade turnover added 4.6%. Bilateral trade is expected to reach around $6.5 bln by the end of the year, bringing the increase to 14%," the country’s president explained.