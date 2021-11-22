Over 100 times in 50 years: Russian lawmaker points to extensive overseas meddling by US

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The US has interfered in the affairs of other countries more than 100 times during the half century from the adoption of the UN Charter in the 1940s, which enshrined the non-intervention principle, Andrey Klimov, who heads the upper house of parliament’s commission that works to protect Russia’s sovereignty, said on Monday.

"Since the adoption of the UN Charter, which enshrined the principle of non-intervention in the internal and external affairs of sovereign countries, the US, according to our calculations, from 1946 to 2000 committed over 100 blatant acts of interference, consciously and flagrantly, in the affairs of more than 60 states," Klimov, who is chairman of the Federation Council's Ad Hoc Commission on Protecting State Sovereignty and Preventing Interference in the Domestic Affairs of the Russian Federation, said at a news conference.

Those include countries in Europe, Asia and Latin America, he said. "You can perhaps say with some humor that the only country that is sure to have not suffered any meddling from the US is the United States itself," he said, as the US prepared to host a democracy summit in December. ‘’It didn’t leave out anyone else."

According to the lawmaker, Washington at the start of the 21st century intended to change the political systems in about 50 countries by 2030. "They set this goal for themselves,’’ he noted. ‘’It was proclaimed by Bush Jr. as a global democratic revolution. That was stated on April 12, 2005."

The senator pointed to the irony that the US-sponsored Summit for Democracy on December 9 falls on the date when the UN General Assembly adopted Declaration No. 36103 On the Inadmissibility of Intervention and Interference in the Internal Affairs of States, a key international document on the issue.

"It’s written there in black and white that no state or a group of states has the right to intervene or interfere in any form, or for any reason, in the internal affairs of other states," Klimov specified.

Earlier, the head of the upper house’s ad hoc commission told TASS that senators will, at a session of the commission on November 29 in the run-up to the American-led summit, hold a discussion with Russia’s Foreign Ministry about the use of the notion of "democracy" as an excuse to meddle in the sovereign affairs of other countries. Washington plans to convene a virtual Summit for Democracy that will bring together leaders from government, civil society and the private sector on December 9-10. The leaders of Russia, China, Turkey, Egypt and some other countries have not been invited.