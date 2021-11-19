PM Mishustin to participate in expanded meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council

YEREVAN, November 19. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will continue to work in Yerevan on Friday participating in an expanded meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

Prime ministers of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia will attend the event in person. Uzbekistan and Cuba, both observer states, will participate in the international council via videoconference.

The day before, at a smaller gathering, the heads of government discussed a number of issues aimed at simplifying trade terms, integrating traceability systems, and creating favorable conditions for the development of electronic commerce within the EAEU.

The parties will focus on the internal market, strengthening the agro-industrial complex, supplying raw materials to metallurgical companies, and exporting medicines and pharmaceutical substances to Union member states during the expanded conference.

Following the meeting, an agreement will be signed on the mechanism for exchanging information contained in credit histories within the scope of the Eurasian Economic Union.