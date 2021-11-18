Russia to continue integration with Belarus — Putin

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russia intends to develop integration processes with Belarus, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the extended board meeting of the Foreign Ministry.

"On its part, Russia will certainly continue the line of strengthening ties and deepening integration processes with Belarus. All the 28 recently approved sectoral union programs to form the common economic space will be implemented," he said.

Moscow intends to make a transition to pursuing agreed macroeconomic, fiscal, credit and banking policy with Minsk, Putin added.