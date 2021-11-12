Glasgow Declaration on Forests in line with Russian national climate goals, official says

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forests and Land Use corresponds to Russia’s national goals in the climate sphere, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation Sergei Anopriyenko said at a session on Russia’s role and approaches to the ways of low-carbon development within the framework of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow on Thursday.

"We supported the Glasgow Declaration on Forests and Land Use. Undoubtedly, it corresponds to our national goals and the substantial work that is currently being conducted on improving the ecological situation in Russia," he said.

According to the deputy minister, in order to improve the situation, it is necessary to implement a whole range of measures: protect forests against wildfires, pests and diseases, promote forest cultivation and reforestation, as well as increase the productiveness of forests using the modern intensive practices of forest management. "Additionally, the Russian business may implement climate projects directed at the absorption of greenhouse gases on a voluntary basis. There is the necessary legislative foundation in place in the Russian Federation. The emergence of such projects is directed at the development of the market of carbon units and the growth of investments in forestry," he added.

"I am confident that the Glasgow Declaration will give a new impulse to further international cooperation on forests and the stable management of forest resources as well to the increase in the priority of forest issues on the UN’s general agenda," the deputy minister concluded.