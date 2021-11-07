Duma speaker suggests drafting lawmakers’ roadmap of Russia-Belarus integration

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Russia-Belarus Union State should discuss joint steps towards legislatively implementing decisions by the leaders of both countries and work out a roadmap of lawmakers’ part in integration processes, State Duma Speaker, Parliamentary Assembly Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

"At the next session of the Parliamentary Assembly, it is necessary to discuss joint steps for the legislative support of the decisions by the presidents of our countries. It is necessary to work out a roadmap of lawmakers’ participation in implementing integration processes," the State Duma speaker said.

A session of the Union State’s Higher State Council held on November 4 approved 28 sectoral union integration programs, an updated military doctrine and a migration policy concept of the two states, Volodin said.

As the Duma speaker said," the approved programs are aimed at raising the well-being of citizens of the two countries and creating a common economic space."

"Presidents [Vladimir] Putin [of Russia] and [Alexander] Lukashenko [of Belarus] are doing everything possible to ensure that citizens of Russia and Belarus benefit from the decisions made and these are breakthrough decisions," the Russian politician stressed.

"Now the parliaments of Russia and Belarus should carry out large-scale work to further unify the legislations of both countries as part of the efforts to implement the sectoral union programs that have been mapped out," the Duma chairman said, noting that "the work to carry through the accords will require tens of legislative decisions," which raised the responsibility of lawmakers from both countries.