Putin sees parliamentary elections as ‘very competitive, transparent’ - spokesman

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sees the recent parliamentary elections as very competitive and fair, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the 'Moscow. Kremlin. Putin' program on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"You know, as far as I know, he regards the elections as indeed very competitive, transparent, honest and fair," he said. These past elections have demonstrated certain surprises, Peskov added. "This is the emergence of new parties, and unexpected success of certain parties, and the unconditional confirmation of its leadership by United Russia. This refers however to the predicted aspects. That is why, the elections were many-sided, but most importantly, they were competitive and fair," he summed up.