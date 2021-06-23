Geopolitical processes becoming increasingly turbulent — Putin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Geopolitical processes are becoming increasingly turbulent in the world despite some positive signals, and the erosion of international law continues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video address to participants in the Moscow Conference on International Security posted on the Kremlin’s website on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, geopolitical processes are becoming increasingly turbulent despite isolated positive signals. The erosion of international law continues as well. The attempts to use force to push through one’s own interests and to strengthen one’s own security at the expense of the security of others continue unabated," the Russian leader stated.

The solution of the most important issues of today’s military and political agenda, and the productive search for effective joint responses to common challenges are crucial for "strengthening security on the planet and the sustainable development," Putin said.

"Regional armed conflicts, the risks of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, the activity of cross-border criminal groups, drug trafficking and cybercriminals are causing us serious concern," the Russian leader said.

"International terrorism continues to pose a particular threat," Putin stressed.

The scale and the global nature of these challenges require that all the states pull their efforts together, and this collective work must be based on international law and the UN Charter goals and principles, the Russian leader said.

"Any new rules should be formulated under the auspices of the UN. All other avenues will lead to chaos and unpredictability," Putin stressed.

Since its inception, the UN has been and remains the foundation of the international relations system and the main objective of this authoritative and internationally recognized organization is "to prevent a global conflict, a new world war," the Russian leader stated.