Russia calls for recovery of comprehensive partnership with Europe, says Putin

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russia is open to honest and constructive cooperation with Europe, and it calls for the recovery of a comprehensive partnership with it, Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote in an article "Being Open, Despite the Past" timed to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945).

"I reiterate that Russia is in favour of restoring a comprehensive partnership with Europe. We have many topics of mutual interest. These include security and strategic stability, healthcare and education, digitalization, energy, culture, science and technology, resolution of climate and environmental issues," the Russian leader said in an article published on the Kremlin website.

"We are open to honest and constructive interaction. This is confirmed by our idea of creating a common space of cooperation and security from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean, which would comprise various integration formats, including the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union," he noted.

The Russian president pointed out that the system of European security had deteriorated significantly, and that the risks of a new arms race were becoming more real. "Why does this happen? And most importantly, what conclusions should we draw together? What lessons of history should we recall?" he asked.

"I think, first and foremost, that the entire post-war history of Greater Europe confirms that prosperity and security of our common continent is only possible through the joint efforts of all countries, including Russia. Because Russia is one of the largest countries in Europe. And we are aware of our inseparable cultural and historical connection to Europe," Putin wrote.