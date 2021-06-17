Venezuela, oil prices not discussed at US-Russia summit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden did not discuss the situation in Venezuela and oil prices at their summit in Geneva, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"No, it was not," Peskov said, responding to the question whether the topic of Venezuela was raised.

The topic of oil prices is not pressing also at the moment, the Kremlin’s spokesman said. "No, this topic has not been highlighted this time," he noted, answering the request for comment whether the issue of production quotas regulation within OPEC+ framework and oil prices regularly raised by the administration of former US President Donald Trump is the current one.

"Topics were addressed," Peskov noted when saying that Putin and Biden discussed a range of regional conflicts, particularly in Ukraine and Syria. "The fundamental position was laid down. There was an exchange of these fundamental positions. Contacts will continue further on," Peskov said, adding that the leaders addressed the issue of the settlement in Libya.