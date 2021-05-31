No comment on Belarus' claims Russian oligarchs were behind 2020 provocations — Peskov

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has re-addressed to the Belarussian Foreign Ministry the question about "Russian oligarchs'" alleged involvement in provocations during the 2020 elections in the country.

"It is hard for me to make any comments on this. Possibly, it is better to put this question to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry," Peskov told the media on Monday.

Earlier, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told the daily Kommersant in an interview that Russian special services had warned the Belarusian leadership of preparations for provocations timed for the August 9 election. He said that at that moment, there were speculations about former Russian oligarchs' likely involvement.