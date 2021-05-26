Russia maintaining contact with all parties to Yemeni conflict, Lavrov says

SOCHI, May 26. /TASS/. Moscow is actively working with all parties to the Yemeni conflict and external players in a bid to help resolve the situation in the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with his Yemeni counterpart Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak on Wednesday.

"We are seriously concerned about the situation in Yemen, a friendly country torn by a civil war. We are actively working with all parties to the conflict and all external players. We support the United Nations’ key role. Today, we would like to hear your assessment of the current developments, which would come in handy in our future efforts," Lavrov stated.

The war between government forces and Houthi rebels has been raging in Yemen since August 2014. The conflict triggered a major humanitarian crisis. According to the United Nations, over 24 mln people in Yemen - about 80% of the country’s population - are in need of humanitarian assistance, while the number of internally displaced persons has exceeded three mln.