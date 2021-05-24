Belarus ready to welcome global experts in wake of Ryanair flight incident, says Lavrov

SOCHI, May 24. /TASS/. Belarus has confirmed its readiness to welcome international specialists following the emergency landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the press conference on Monday.

"The Belarusian Transport Ministry’s spokesman made a detailed statement, confirming the Belarusian authorities’ readiness to act transparently, follow all international rules, and guarantee full transparency, particularly receiving international experts if the need arose. I think that this is a completely reasonable approach. It was also stressed that Belarus was ready to present the necessary files proving that the aviation authorities acted within international guidelines," Lavrov said in response to a question from TASS.

A Vilnius-bound Ryanair flight that took off from Athens was forced to make an emergency landing at Minsk International Airport on May 23 after a reported bomb threat, which came up empty. Minsk specified that Roman Protasevich, wanted in Belarus as a co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel recognized as extremist, had been among the flight’s passengers. He was detained by law enforcement officers, media reports said. The flight departed to Vilnius later that same day.