Russian embassy addresses Belarus over detention of Russian citizen

SOCHI, May 24. /TASS/. Russian diplomats in Belarus have requested consular access to the Russian citizen detained in Minsk on a Ryanair flight on Sunday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday during a press conference, answering a question by TASS.

"You’ve mentioned the Belarusian citizen, and as far as we know, his acquaintance, a Russian citizen, was also with him. We have already contacted her father, and our embassy addressed the Belarusian Foreign Ministry with a request to provide information about our citizen and provide consular access to her," he said.