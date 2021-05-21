Russia, China to continue efforts towards Middle East settlement, says Moscow

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing will continue to bolster their efforts towards the Palestinian-Israeli settlement, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday after telephone talks between Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue Zhai Jun.
"The sides reiterated Moscow’s and Beijing’s commitment to further efforts towards the Middle East settlement, including in the format of bilateral coordination and within the BRICS," the ministry said.
According to the ministry, the Russian and Chinese diplomats hailed the ceasefire agreements reached between Israel and Palestinian armed groups in the Gaza Strip on the night of May 21. "The sides expressed the hope that the ceasefire will be observed and will have a lasting character to create conditions for settling humanitarian problems and restoring damaged infrastructure. The diplomats stressed the importance of the launch of the Palestinian-Israeli negotiating process as soon as possible, geared to find solutions to all aspects of the final status in line with the United Nations Security Council resolutions," it said, adding that the call was held by prior arrangement.