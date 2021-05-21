Russia, China to continue efforts towards Middle East settlement, says Moscow

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing will continue to bolster their efforts towards the Palestinian-Israeli settlement, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday after telephone talks between Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue Zhai Jun.

"The sides reiterated Moscow’s and Beijing’s commitment to further efforts towards the Middle East settlement, including in the format of bilateral coordination and within the BRICS," the ministry said.