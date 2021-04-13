Kremlin: Opinions on Ukraine aired on Russian TV don’t indicate Moscow's official position

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Radical opinions regarding the situation in Ukraine heard on Russian TV do not represent the official stance of Moscow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Different people express their opinions on Russian state and non-state TV. They represent a wide palette of opinions," he said. "It is true, there are some heated discussions there, during which different stances, including radical ones, are expressed." "Of course, they do not have anything to do with [Moscow’s] official position. It is more likely to be a mirror image of the multifaceted public opinion in Russia," he added.

Peskov noted that the events in Ukraine attract the attention of the Russian public.