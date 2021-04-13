Diplomat slams CNN for palming off TV clip of Ukrainian tanks as Russia ‘readying’ for war

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has castigated CNN’s ploy to spread disinformation about Russia’s alleged preparations for war with Ukraine by pointing to the footage featuring Ukrainian tanks in the TV channel’s report which was purported to be 'Russian'.

"Dear CNN TV channel and its friendly staff, we understand that you have no time for fact-checking. You are so deeply absorbed in the ideological struggle in the name of the triumph of liberalism, but not to the same extent when you palm off Ukrainian tanks at a Ukrainian railway station against the background of Ukrainian rail cars as Russia’s preparations for war," she wrote on her Facebook page.

In her post, the diplomat provided a snippet from CNN’s video footage of allegedly Russian armored vehicles being pulled up to the Ukrainian border.

Given this, Zakharova recommended that CNN correspondents in Moscow "take their minds off participating in Russia’s public life and devote a little more time to their profession." "Because this is just inappropriate," she insisted.