Kremlin denies political context behind Russia’s decision to restrict flights to Turkey

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russia’s decision to restrict passenger flights to Turkey has no political implication and is prompted solely by a spike in the Covid incidence in that country, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"No, it does not [have a political implication]," the Kremlin official replied when asked if the restrictions have a political implication, in particular that related to the recent statements of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Ukrainian issue.

"The situation is solely epidemiological in nature and is related to a quite sharp outbreak of the incidence in Turkey," Peskov stressed.

Russia restricts passenger air service with Turkey from April 15 to June 1 due to a new outbreak of the coronavirus in that country. The number of flights will be reduced to two flights a week on a reciprocal basis. Flights to Tanzania will also be suspended. Currently, eight Russian airlines operate regular flights to Turkey: Aeroflot, Pobeda, Rossiya, S7, Nordwind, UTair (the only carrier flying not from Moscow and St. Petersburg, but from Grozny), Azur Air and Ural Airlines.