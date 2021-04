CAIRO, April 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in Cairo, a TASS correspondent reported.

Expanded talks between Lavrov and Egyptian top diplomat Sameh Shoukry are underway behind closed doors. The two foreign ministers, who earlier held a one-on-one meeting, are expected to address a joint press conference later in the day.

While in Cairo, Lavrov will also meet with Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit.