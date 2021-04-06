Russia alarmed by recent statements of Ukrainian leadership on Donbass — top diplomat

NEW DELHI, April 6. /TASS/. Moscow is alarmed by Kiev’s statements regarding the situation in Donbass, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Tuesday.

"As for statements by the Ukrainian leadership, there have already been a lot of analytical articles, reports on this subject. We are alarmed by this [statements by Kiev - TASS]. We are telling our European colleagues this as well. We hope that Washington also has the appropriate understanding of what is going on," Russia’s top diplomat said.