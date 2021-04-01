US’s political correctness taken to absurdity not to end well, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. Political correctness taken to absurdity, displayed by the US today, won’t end well, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview Thursday.

"The Hollywood changes its rules now, too, so that everything reflects the diversity of modern society, which is a also a form of censorship, of garroting of art, imposition of some artificial restrictions and demands. I saw black people playing in Shakespeare’s comedies. I don’t know when we will have a white Othello," he said. "You see, that’s absurdity. The political correctness taken to this absurdity won’t end well."

Commenting on the ongoing rethinking of culture in the US, the Minister noted that processes indeed take place there that "deserve to be described this way."

"Probably, everyone wants to get rid of racism, and we never doubted that. We were the pioneers of the movement for equal rights of people of any skin color. But there is a risk of reaching the other extremity, what we observed during the BLM events and the aggression displayed against the white people, white US citizens," he noted.

Lavrov noted that the US seeks to spread this approach across the entire world.