Kremlin hopes apprehension of Russian diplomat not to affect relations of Moscow, Rome

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Kremlin is currently unaware of details of apprehension of the Russian military attache’s office employee, but hopes for preservation of positive relations with Italy.

"We do not currently have any information about the reasons or circumstances of this apprehension," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Wednesday.

"However, in any case, we hope that the very positive and constructive nature of the Russian-Italian relations will continue and will be preserved," the spokesman said.