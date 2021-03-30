Russian Deputy PM arrives in Venezuela to participate in high-ranking commission’s work

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov has arrived in Venezuela, his office reported on Tuesday.

"[Borisov] has arrived in Caracas where the meeting of co-chairs of the high-ranking Russian-Venezuelan intergovernmental commission will be held on Tuesday," the report said.

The office of Deputy PM said earlier that Borisov, who heads the commission from the Russian side, will meet his counterpart, Economy Vice President, Minister of Industries and National Production, Minister of Petroleum of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Tareck El Aissami.

The meeting is expected to focus on a wide range of issues related to the Russian-Venezuelan cooperation, including the fields of energy and transport.

Moreover, a meeting between Borisov and Venezuela’s Executive Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez is planned.

From the Russian side the high-ranking delegation consists of top officials of ministries and departments supervising projects within bilateral Russian-Venezuela cooperation, particularly the financial and economic bloc of the Russian government, Transport Ministry, as well as large Russian companies participating in Russian-Venezuelan projects, Deputy PM’s office added.