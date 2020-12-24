Lavrov to meet with top diplomat of Libya’s Government of National Accord on Dec 30

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with top diplomat of Libya’s Government of National Accord Mohamed Siala in Moscow on December 30, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"On December 30, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with the foreign minister of Libya’s Government of National Accord, who will be on a working visit to Moscow," she said.

"The parties are expected to exchange views on the situation in Libya and beyond, including efforts to strengthen the ceasefire and boost the political process based on the decisions made at the Berlin peace conference and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2510, with a focus on ways to increase Russia’s role in assisting efforts to find a speedy solution to the situation in Libya," Zakharova added.

The Russian and Libyan top diplomats also plan to discuss relations between the two countries in various fields.