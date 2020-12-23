Russia to respond to new US sanctions, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Moscow will draw conclusions on the entire range of relations with the US following Washington’s new sanctions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Wednesday.

"The United States has long been pursuing a hostile policy towards our country. A response will certainly follow, not only in terms of reciprocation, but we will also draw additional conclusions on the entire range of Russia-US relations," he pointed out.

"We will take it all into account in specific situations, particularly when building business ties with the US, who has proved to be an unreliable partner, and we will also take into consideration on a larger scale," the Russian top diplomat noted.

According to Lavrov, the vast majority of Russian and US businessmen aren’t happy with the current situation as they "do want the trend to stop." The Russian foreign minister also said that the United States’ actions were based on "a strategy" aimed at weakening Washington’s rivals on the global markets, "blatantly violating the rules of the World Trade Organization."

US sanctions

The US Department of Commerce on Monday imposed sanctions on a number of Russian and Chinese enterprises. Washington argues that the blacklisted economic entities cooperate with Russia’s armed forces. The measure prohibits the organizations in question from acquiring a number of US goods and technologies. There are 58 Chinese organizations and 45 Russian ones on the list, including Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), the Ministry of Defense, the Rossiya Special Flight Unit, the Rostec state corporation, the MiG Aircraft Corporation, the Central Research Institute of Machine Building (TsNIIMash), the Progress Space Rocket Center, the Rosoboronexport agency, the United Engine Corporation, the United Aircraft Corporation, the United Instrument Manufacturing Corporation, the Admiralty Shipyard, and the UEC-Saturn aircraft engine manufacturer.