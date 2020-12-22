Kremlin believes current format of the State Council’s Presidium effective

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes that the format of discussions within the working groups of the State Council, which have now been converted to 18 commissions, is effective enough, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media, when asked if more vigorous discussions should be expected within the reformed State Council commissions.

Peskov said that debates in the working groups were active enough before.

"The new format of the Presidium’s work has existed for several years now. It is a relevant discussion format and very useful one, too, which has demonstrated its effectiveness," Peskov said.

Asked about the importance of the struggle against the coronavirus for the activity of State Council’s commissions Peskov said that this issue "leaves its imprint on all other branches and spheres of life one way or another."

President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved a new composition of the 104-seat State Council and also the makeup of the Presidium of this body, which after the introduction of amendments to the Constitution obtained the official status. The State Council’s Presidium consists of 28 members, including 18 governors, who lead the State Council’s commissions. Presidential aide Igor Levitin, who holds the position of the State Council’s secretary, explained that the commissions vested with specific functions, would replace the working groups that existed before.