Putin urges to preserve main mechanisms of international security, UN veto power

NOVO OGARYOVO, October 22. /TASS/. The existing structures of international security must not be completely rebuilt or rejected, they must be preserved, UN Security Council veto power being one of them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the Valdai discussion club meeting Thursday.

"I cannot agree that the existing international structures must be rebuilt completely or even rejected and eliminated as obsolete," the Russian leader said. On the contrary, he continued, "it is important to preserve all main mechanisms of international security, which have proven their effectiveness."

Putin named the United Nations and the UN Security Council, as well as the "permanent member veto power" as examples of such mechanisms.