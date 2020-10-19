Putin notes UN role in resolving global challenges faced by humanity

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has highlighted the role the UN plays in resolving various problems faced by humanity and the need to join forces to stand up to global modern challenges, his position is outlined in a welcome address to participants of the meeting marking the UN’s 75th anniversary published on the Kremlin website Monday.

"The organization’s 75th anniversary is marked under the slogan of ‘Shaping our future together’. Undeniably, it is only by joining forces that we can face up to the challenges of the 21st century and ensure peaceful and prosperous development of humanity," the address reads.

The president recalled that Russia is one of the UN founding members, backs the organization’s activity, supports reinforcing its central coordinating role and defends the need to strictly adhere to the UN Charter’s provisions and principles. According to him, "the UN has been and remains a global structure without any alternatives that gives room for multilateral and equal dialogue as well as partnerships in resolving various problems faced by humanity."

Putin extended congratulations on the anniversary to heads and staff of UN agencies and missions accredited to Russia as well as the UN Information Center in Moscow and the United Nations Association of Russia. "The United Nations is meant to strengthen peace and security on the planet, facilitate political and diplomatic resolution of crises and ensure sustainable social and economic development as well as human rights," Putin noted in his address.