Kremlin unware of Germany’s claims Navalny was poisoned with Novichok class agent

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The Kremlin is unaware of the German authorities’ conclusions that blogger Alexei Navalny was allegedly poisoned with the Novichok class substance, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Wednesday.

"No, such information was not brought to our notice," the Kremlin spokesman said, replying to a question about whether the Kremlin was aware of these conclusions.

The German government claimed earlier on Wednesday that Russian blogger Alexei Navalny was "beyond doubt" affected by a Novichok class chemical agent.

As the German Cabinet’s Spokesperson Steffen Seibert told the media, the Bundeswehr’s special laboratory had carried out toxicological analysis of Navalny’s test samples at the initiative of the Charite hospital and "the analysis provided indisputable proof of the presence of a Novichok class nerve agent."

He added that Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday held a conference with a number of ministers and agreed a number of steps in the light of the latest data.

He also said that the German Foreign Ministry would inform Russia’s ambassador on the results of the tests and that Germany would tell the EU, NATO and the OPCW (the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) about the latest data and the situation around Navalny.