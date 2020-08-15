{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
FOREIGN POLICY

Russian Foreign Ministry invites Trump to look at Putin’s initiative on Iran

Trump told reporters on Friday he was not yet informed about Putin’s initiative

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry invited US President Donald Trump to take a look at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative on convoking an online summit on Iran and the nuclear deal, while the US top diplomat 'is busy.'

"@realDonaldTrump [US President Donald Trump], we've heard you haven't been informed of @KremlinRussia_E [President of Russia]'s proposal. In a nutshell: We propose to ensure security in the Persian Gulf," the ministry said in a Twitter post, attaching a link to the relevant document in English.

"Keep calm and follow @mfa_russia [Russian Foreign Ministry] to stay informed when @SecPompeo [US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo] is busy," Russian diplomats said.

Trump told reporters on Friday he was not yet informed about Putin’s initiative.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin came out with an initiative to organize a summit of the United Nations Security Council permanent members, Germany and Iran to discuss problems of the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). "We suggest holding an online meeting of the heads of state from the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and the leaders of Germany and Iran in the near future," the president said in a statement posted on the Kremlin website. "The purpose is to identify steps that will allow for avoiding confrontation and an aggravation of the situation in the UN Security Council and for furnishing collective support for the further uninterrupted implementation of UN Security Council’s Resolution 2231, which provided an international legal basis for JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program] implementation.".

Tags
Foreign policy
FOREIGN POLICY
Russia’s UN envoy urges UN Security Council to avoid confrontation on Iranian issue
"Russia is ready to work constructively with all parties interested in taking the situation back from the dangerous brink," Nebenzya said
Read more
Ukraine’s ex-president supports more widespread use of Russian language in Donbass
Read more
Russia’s MiG-31 fighter jet scrambled to intercept US spy plane over Barents Sea
The flights of US spy planes near Russian borders have become more frequent lately with a US Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance plane and a US Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft being intercepted on August 12
Read more
Nord Stream 2 project to be implemented shortly, says Lavrov
Moscow considers the exterritorial approach in imposing sanctions, same as the unilateral approach used by the US and EU, unacceptable, the top diplomat underscored
Read more
Doctors and teachers will be first to get Russian COVID-19 vaccine, health minister says
Read more
Putin says there is no place for blackmail and diktat in Persian Gulf
The Russian president blasted the accusations against Iran voiced within the UNSC as groundless
Read more
Russia’s upgraded Ka-52M combat helicopter makes debut flight
The vehicle incorporates the best technical solutions earlier tested on helicopters, the Industry and Trade Ministry said
Read more
Police in Minsk cordon off approaches to downtown Independence Square
The number of protesters keeps growing tallying several thousand people by now, according to the latest data
Read more
Russian Navy upgraded missile frigate takes to sea for trials
The frigate is set to rejoin the Pacific Fleet by the end of this year
Read more
Unknown armed men raid Yandex, Uber offices in Minsk
Yandex offices are blocked, including several employees within
Read more
Attempts to find ‘Russian connection’ to unrest in Belarus groundless — diplomat
Russia observes attempts of foreign interference in Belarus' affairs aimed at splitting the society, the spokeswoman said
Read more
Baltic countries, Poland ready to broker settlement in Belarus
According to the press service of Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda the leaders of the four countries adopted a special declaration on the issue
Read more
Russia to set up continuous assembly line for Su-57 fifth-generation fighters
The plans are to deliver 76 Su-57 aircraft platforms to the Defense Ministry by 2028, according to official data
Read more
Police push demonstrators back outside Belarusian embassy in Moscow
Protesters have been gathering in front of the Belarusian embassy since Sunday, the day of the presidential election in the country
Read more
Vietnam to purchase Russian COVID-19 vaccine
According to the acting health minister, Vietnam plans to order from 50 to 150 million doses of the vaccine
Read more
Lithuania, Latvia, Poland float plan to resolve crisis in Belarus
According to the Lithuanian leader, the Belarusian government should first of all cease to apply force to those protesting against the results of the presidential election
Read more
Combat trainer crashes in southern Russia, pilots eject to safety
The plane went down in a remote area, causing no destruction on the ground, according to the Defense Ministry
Read more
Russia is first to register COVID-19 vaccine worldwide, Putin says
Putin says one of his daughters tested COVID-19 vaccine on herself
Read more
Riot police officers lower shields during protest in Minsk
Read more
Belarus interior minister takes responsibility for injuries of passers-by in protests
At the same time, Yuri Karayev specifically highlighted that "there are truly peaceful people" and there are "those who masquerading as peaceful population"
Read more
COVID-19 vaccine may cause short-term changes in body, expert thinks
The top-ranking physician recalled that several people of high standing had been inoculated on their own initiative
Read more
Russia, Germany discuss potential production of Russian COVID-19 vaccine in Germany
There was a meeting between Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr
Read more
Russian Navy warship wraps up visit to Algeria
This has been the ship’s first visit to a foreign port since the beginning of its deployment and several more business calls at ports of some other Mediterranean states are planned, according to the Northern Fleet’s press office
Read more
EU contacts US on sanctions against Nord Stream 2
Only three EU states did not join the demarche, according to the German newspaper Die Welt
Read more
Data on Russian COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials to be published in the coming days
The health minister assured that clinical trials would continue
Read more
Belarus’ National Salvation Front announces collection of documents for Lukashenko’s trial
The oppositionists plan to bring the case to the International Court of Justice in the Hague, according to the organization’s Telegram channel
Read more
Tikhanovskaya initiates creation of coordination council to transfer power in Belarus
The opposition leader called on the international community for aid
Read more
Russian COVID-19 vaccine proven safe and effective, says health minister
All tested patients were discharged from the hospitals today
Read more
Income of Russian top officials in 2019
The income, expenses and property declarations became available online on Friday
Read more
Provocateurs blend into the crowd during Minsk protests, says journalist
They insult crack police officers and then run back, according to the earlier detained Russian journalist
Read more
Belarusian president denies rumors he is abroad
Lukashenko was speaking at a meeting on the work of the construction industry
Read more
US Central Command claims Iranian military overtook ship in international waters
The Wila tanker sailing under the Liberian flag was headed from the UAE port of Al Hamriyah to an anchorage belonging to the UAE near the city of Khor Fakkan on the coast of the Gulf of Oman
Read more
Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan discuss regional issues in phone call
The Russian side emphasized the importance of avoiding any actions that could enflame tensions
Read more
Serbian diplomatic source confirms detention of Azeri envoy in Belgrade
The ambassador is accused of misappropriation of budgetary funds in his home country
Read more
US put to a vote draft UNSC resolution on Iran - source
This is a draft resolution on prolonging the arms embargo against the country
Read more
MiG-31 fighter jet makes emergency landing in Perm
The press service of the Central Military District confirmed that the plane had landed with its tail landing gear wheel broken
Read more
Press review: Russia's plans for coronavirus vaccine and why Tikhanovskaya fled Belarus
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 12
Read more
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets by year-end
The Russian defense minister earlier said that the ministry had signed a contract on 76 Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets
Read more
Why move from Moscow to Siberia. Tarkovsky’s Arctic Museum
Russia’s well-known writer and documentary filmmaker, the nephew of famous filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky, fell in love with the taiga and the Yenisei River to the extent of moving there, having founded in the northern Krasnoyarsk Region a museum, where visitors may learn how locals live
Read more
Press review: Minsk steps up repressions and Macron accused of trying to reconquer Lebanon
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, August 13
Read more
Press review: Belarus sanctions may hit Moscow and Europe chooses LNG over Russian gas
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, August 14
Read more
Remembering the Kursk nuclear-powered submarine disaster
August 12, 2020 marks 20 years since the heaviest disaster in the post-war history of the nation’s submarine fleet
Read more
Russian vaccine will protect from COVID-19 for at least two years, developer says
Russia became the first worldwide to register the vaccine against the coronavirus
Read more
Pompeo says US may consider sanctions against Belarus
Secretary of State noted that the US "were incredibly troubled by the election and deeply disappointed that it wasn't more free and more fair"
Read more
Venezuela ready to test Russian COVID-19 vaccine
On August 11, Russia became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine. Russian Health Minister informed that the vaccine had shown its effectiveness and safety on the outcomes of clinical trials
Read more
Thousands of tractor plant workers head to downtown Minsk after PM’s refusal to talk
They demand resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko and new elections, a TASS onsite correspondent reported
Read more
Russian Su-27 fighter jet scrambled to intercept US planes over Black Sea
The US planes were prevented from violating Russia’s state border, according to the National Defense Control Center
Read more
Aeroflot resumes flights to Geneva from August 15
Flights will be operated under a reduced program - one flight per week on Saturdays
Read more
Tu-160M2, Tu-22M3M bombers to get communications suite from latest Su-57 fighter
The system is characterized by high reliability, speedy information transmission, a small weight and energy efficiency, according to Ruselectronics Group
Read more
Russian defense firm develops new 9x19mm compact pistol
A new Poloz self-loading compact pistol is based on the latest 9x21mm Udav army handgun
Read more
Moscow residents will be able to choose out of a few coronavirus vaccines — mayor
The problem is that there will be a deficit in vaccines in the coming months, the mayor warned
Read more