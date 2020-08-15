Russian Foreign Ministry invites Trump to look at Putin’s initiative on Iran

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry invited US President Donald Trump to take a look at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative on convoking an online summit on Iran and the nuclear deal, while the US top diplomat 'is busy.'

"@realDonaldTrump [US President Donald Trump], we've heard you haven't been informed of @KremlinRussia_E [President of Russia]'s proposal. In a nutshell: We propose to ensure security in the Persian Gulf," the ministry said in a Twitter post, attaching a link to the relevant document in English.

"Keep calm and follow @mfa_russia [Russian Foreign Ministry] to stay informed when @SecPompeo [US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo] is busy," Russian diplomats said.

Trump told reporters on Friday he was not yet informed about Putin’s initiative.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin came out with an initiative to organize a summit of the United Nations Security Council permanent members, Germany and Iran to discuss problems of the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). "We suggest holding an online meeting of the heads of state from the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and the leaders of Germany and Iran in the near future," the president said in a statement posted on the Kremlin website. "The purpose is to identify steps that will allow for avoiding confrontation and an aggravation of the situation in the UN Security Council and for furnishing collective support for the further uninterrupted implementation of UN Security Council’s Resolution 2231, which provided an international legal basis for JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program] implementation.".