Male and female diplomats in Russia have same career prospects — spokeswoman

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russian diplomats of both genders have the same working conditions and career prospects, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an open interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman on Monday.

When asked about senior female diplomats, she pointed out that during Soviet times, there was a stereotype that diplomacy is not "a woman’s job," which is why there are fewer senior female diplomats in the ministry, as the career path of many top-ranking officials began in the USSR.

However, she added that the situation is changing. "Taking into account all human rights trends, all issues of equality in the sense that women and men must not feel unequal in our modern world when they do the same job, every country is looking for ways to support women, namely women in government. We have chosen a path that has proven to be the right one. We have not introduced any special quotas, we have not artificially stimulated progress. The path that we have chosen gives equal opportunity to everyone, and everyone realizes their potential in equal conditions. We need time, and time goes on," the diplomat said.

The spokeswoman added that currently, many women hold senior diplomatic positions abroad. "There are few ambassadors, but there are many female advisors and envoys, consul generals, heads of departments, deputy heads of departments and heads of offices. Many are doing a wonderful job," she stressed.