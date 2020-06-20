Russian-Polish relations at their lowest point - Kremlin

TASS, June 20. Russian-Polish relations are at their lowest point, which is against both countries’ interests, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday on Russia’s Channel One.

"Our current relations with Poland are not just lacking, they are bad. They are perhaps at the lowest possible level, which is against both our countries’ interests, because the people of our countries would be interested in the opposite," he said.

Peskov added that Russia is disappointed by Warsaw’s confrontational policy.