Putin confident most Russians will support amendments on protecting history and borders

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced confidence that the constitutional amendments aimed at protecting historic truth and inviolability of Russian borders will be backed by the overwhelming majority of citizens.

"We have a common historic code, moral values and we share respect for hard-working people and the defenders of the motherland, our continuous centuries-old history, traditions and culture," Putin said in his address on Russia Day after a flag hoisting and the Heroes of Labor awards ceremony. The president also spoke about the importance to "preserve the memory of ancestors, respect parents and family, love the native land" and protect Russian borders.

"These are the foundations that define the nature and fate of our people, the country’s development today and in the future. And therefore naturally, so often there have been proposals to introduce these fundamental, core principles into the Constitution of Russia. I am convinced that an absolute majority of our citizens share and support this stance," Putin said.

"Here, on Poklonnaya Hill, we remember the heroes who defended the Motherland, its freedom and independence and this memory is common and sacred for all generations for the entire multi-ethnic people of Russia," Putin stressed.

The president congratulated all citizens and fellow countrymen abroad on Russia Day. "For all of us Motherland is a family and home, a native land from Kaliningrad to Kamchatka and the Kuril Islands, from the northern Arctic Seas to Sevastopol and Crimea. On this vast expanse our thousands-old history was created, which is filled with the pages of great glory and pride, extraordinary courage of ancestors, their faith and love for the Motherland," Putin said.

Russia Day is a state holiday celebrated since 1992 on the day of the adoption of the declaration of state sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR).