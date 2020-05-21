Russia has claims regarding US compliance with Open Skies Treaty, says diplomat

MOSCOW, May 21./TASS/. Russia has a number of concrete and formulated long ago claims regarding the US compliance with the Open Skies Treaty, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday in comments on statements from the US about its claims against Russia.

"Let me draw your attention - it is the Russian side that has clear and long-formulated claims against the Americans as to compliance with this agreement. And today, right now, we will reiterate these claims, these thorny issues," she said. "We described [them] in detail, in particular in February we put together on our resources all the claims that we had, making them publicly available. These are far from all claims, but the most evident," Zakharova said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.