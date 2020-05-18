Senior Russian diplomat says reviving six-party talks on North Korea is on the table

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The six-party talks between Russia, China, North and South Korea, the United States and Japan on denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula may be resumed but the differences between the US and China could affect this format of dialogue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told an online lecture for students of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

"The chance of returning to the six-party talks in the future is an open issue for me personally. Especially given the political struggle that is now underway between Washington and Beijing," Ryabkov said. "It’s rather difficult for me to imagine that the six-party talks will be resumed in the form that we have known."

"But this does not mean that in the future, in the prospect, the six-party talks will not be resumed, especially if the settlement model is fixed, which will be more or less stable and will satisfy everyone," the senior diplomat stressed.

The six-party talks on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, which involved Russia, China, North Korea, South Korea, the United States and Japan, were suspended in 2008 at North Korea’s initiative because of disagreements with Washington. When tensions escalated on the peninsula, a number of countries, including Russia and South Korea, called for resuming dialogue in this format.

Russia-US dialogue on denuclearization of Korean Peninsula