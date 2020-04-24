Russia confirms preparations for Normandy Four meeting - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Negotiations between foreign ministers of the Normandy Four countries (Russia, Germany, Ukraine, France) are being worked out, Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told TASS, commenting on the reports of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine that contacts are planned for April 30.

"The meeting is being worked out," the ministry noted.

Earlier on Thursday, representative of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Ekaterina Zelenko said that the Normandy Four talks were tentatively scheduled for April 30 in a video conference format.