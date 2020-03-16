Putin discusses measures to combat COVID-19 with Estonian leader

MOSCOW/TALLINN, March 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid have discussed the measures taken to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) during a phone call on Monday, the Kremlin press service informed. The phone call was held at the initiative of Estonia.
"The heads of state have exchanged information regarding the measures taken in Russia and Estonia aimed to avoid further spread of the coronavirus infection," the message informs. "They have discussed certain matters of cooperation in this regard."
For her part, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid earlier commented on the phone call on Twitter on Monday. "And finally for today a phone call with Vladimir Putin. Discussed our measures to contain the spread of the virus and how to allow safe passage home to our respective citizens and permanent residents. We agreed that further communication must be direct and timely," she stated.
As of Monday morning, 205 cases of COVID-19 were documented in Estonia. The first case of the virus was reported in Estonia on February 27. On March 13, the Estonian government introduced a national emergency over the coronavirus outbreak. Starting March 17, Estonia reestablishes border control and introduces an entry ban for foreigners.
In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. On March 11, WHO officially characterized the situation with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as a pandemic. The disease has spread to about 160 countries. According to official data, over 175,830 people have been infected with the virus globally, and over 6,700 have died. There are 93 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia.