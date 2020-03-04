Kremlin expects Putin, Erdogan to agree on steps to end crisis in Idlib

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has expressed the hope that the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan scheduled for March 5 will help understand the causes of the Idlib crisis and agree on a package of measures to end it.

"Plans are in store to discuss the Idlib crisis with Erdogan. We expect that an understanding on the forerunner of that crisis, the reasons for that crisis, the fallout from that crisis and the package of necessary joint measures aimed at ending it will be reached," he told reporters.