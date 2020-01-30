Russia to cooperate with Palestine, Israel to resolve conflict

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to closely cooperate with Palestine and Israel in order to resolve the conflict in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"We are determined to closely coordinate our activities with our Palestinian and Israeli partners, as well as with countries in the Middle East and North Africa, members of the Quartet of international mediators, and all parties interested in establishing sustainable peace in the Middle East as soon as possible," Zakharova said, adding that the Palestinians and the Israeli need to have the final say on finding a long-term and fair solution to the issue because their future was at stake.

"At the same time, we are keeping a close eye on how Arab countries are reacting to the US initiative. As of now, their reaction has been mostly negative and skeptical," the Russian diplomat noted.