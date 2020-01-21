Pompeo’s remarks confirm US meddles in independent countries’ affairs, says diplomat

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Statements by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Washington’s objective is regime change in Venezuela confirm that Washington has been pursuing the policy of meddling in the affairs of independent nations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"We heard the US secretary of state openly admitting to his country’s campaign to destabilize the situation in sovereign countries," Zakharova wrote on Facebook. "In actual fact, Mike Pompeo’s two phrases provided the evidential base for Russia’s laws on foreign agents, sovereign Internet and so on."

According to Zakharova, Pompeo’s remarks prove once again that the United States "has never abandoned the tactics of meddling in the affairs of independent countries and the policy of regime change."