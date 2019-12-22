Lavrov calls talks with Trump in Washington frank, without attempts to cut corners

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The December 10 talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Washington with US President Donald Trump were a candid discussion, not just a formal meeting, the top Russian diplomat said in an interview with the Bolshaya Igra (Big Game) program on Russia’s television Channel One.

Traditionally in Russian-US relations, when a top diplomat pays a visit, he is received by the head of state, Lavrov said. "This is a principal moment. Yes, when we meet somewhere in Europe on the sidelines of international events, definitely, there is no talk about arranging a reception by the president," Lavrov noted. "But when we visit each other’s capitals, this is a rule."

"The meeting [with US President Donald Trump] was neither small talk nor just a protocol event," Lavrov stressed. "It was substantive and we probably discussed a dozen of vital issues, including bilateral relations, strategic security issues, arms control and various regional conflicts, namely the Middle East, Ukraine and the Korean Peninsula. We had a very direct conversation on all these issues and there were no attempts to cut corners."

The foreign minister admitted that Moscow and Washington have serious differences on certain issues, including the Iranian nuclear program. "But we want to hold dialogue and Trump confirmed this. I believe this is of principal importance," the minister said. "He sent a very clear signal to his establishment, the White House and State Department staff: there is the need to talk to Russia. We believe this is the only right way."

Lavrov also said the timing of his meeting with Trump at the peak of the impeachment procedure was just a coincidence. "We had agreed on the date a month before I finally arrived in Washington on a visit," he explained.