Russia is not interested in triggering arms race, says Putin

SOCHI, December 5. /TASS/. Russia is not interested in triggering an arms race or deploying intermediate and shorter range missiles there where there are none, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at another in a series of conferences on defense issues on Thursday.

"Russia is not interested in triggering an arms race or deploying missiles where there are none," Putin said. He recalled that Russia had declared a unilateral moratorium on the deployment of intermediate and shorter range missiles and invited its European counterparts and the United States to join in.

Putin said there had been an answer only from French President Emmanuel Macron.