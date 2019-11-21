Kremlin certain incident involving Serbian officer won’t affect ties with Belgrade

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov is certain that a Russian national’s alleged attempt to recruit a Serbian military serviceman will not affect relations between Moscow and Belgrade.

"We do not know what kind of an incident that was, we still need to figure it out. Actually, that’s not the presidential administration’s purview. However, we are confident that relations between Russia and Serbia are of such special partnership, fraternal and allied nature that nothing can affect them," he told journalists commenting on reports that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic had instructed the country’s special services to verify media reports on alleged attempts to recruit a Serbian officer by a representative of Russia’s Defense Attache Office.