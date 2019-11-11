Situation in Bolivia is reminiscent of staged coup — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Moscow is deeply concerned by the fact that the Bolivian government’s readiness to search for solutions through dialogue was swept away by developments reminiscent of a staged coup, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.
"It is highly concerning that during the political crisis the country is facing, the government’s readiness to search for constructive solutions through dialogue was swept away by developments reminiscent of a staged coup," the statement reads.
The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that Moscow expected Bolivia’s political forces to show responsibility and find a constitutional way out of the crisis.
"We call on all of Bolivia’s political forces to show good sense and responsibility and search for a constitutional way out of the crisis for the sake of peace and tranquility, in order to restore the governability of state agencies, ensure the rights of all citizens and the country’s social and economic development," the ministry added, pointing to Russia’s "relations of friendship, constructive interaction and mutually beneficial cooperation" with Bolivia. "We expect that all members of the international community, including Bolivia’s neighboring Latin American countries, influential extra-regional powers and international organizations, will demonstrate the same responsible approach," the statement says.
The Russian Foreign Ministry also emphasized that Moscow was keeping a concerned eye on the situation in Bolivia, "where the opposition-initiated wave of violence has prevented Evo Morales from completing his presidential term."
Political turbulence strikes Bolivia
On November 10, Bolivian President Evo Morales announced his resignation, branding the recent developments as a coup d’etat. He stepped down following the demands of the country’s armed forces, opposition and trade unions.
Bolivia's presidential election was held on October 20. The country's Supreme Electoral Court declared that incumbent President Evo Morales won the first round. His main rival, former President Carlos Mesa, refused to recognize Morales' victory. After the results of the election were announced, protests and strikes erupted across the South American country. Morales declared a state of emergency and accused the opposition of attempting to stage a coup.
The authorities of Cuba, Venezuela and Mexico as well as Argentina’s newly-elected President Alberto Fernandez have also slammed recent developments as a coup.