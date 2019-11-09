Bolivian authorities will not deploy military against protesters

BUENOS AIRES, November 9. /TASS/. The Bolivian government does not plan to deploy the military to ensure order in cities that are engulfed by protests against the re-election of incumbent President Evo Morales, Defense Minister Javier Zavaleta said on Friday.

"President Evo Morales and our government gave a strict order to the Armed Forces not to deploy the military in cities under any conditions and not to hold special operations on the streets," Zavaleta told a press conference broadcast by Bolivia TV.

He confirmed that "some Bolivian policemen rebelled." "However, we are confident that the police will continue fulfilling its constitutional obligations and protecting citizens," he added.

Several Bolivian newspapers earlier reported that police officers in Santa Cruz, Cochabamba and Sucre joined protests against the re-election of Morales.

The presidential election in Bolivia were held on October 20. The country's Supreme Electoral Court announced incumbent President Evo Morales as a winner in the first round. His main competitor Carlos Mesa said that he does not recognize Morales' victory in the first round. After the results of the election were announced, protests and strikes started in Bolivia. Morales declared a state of emergency and accused the opposition of attempting to stage a coup.