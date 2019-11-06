Kremlin: Putin, Brazil’s Bolsonaro may hold bilateral meeting on sidelines of BRICS summit

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin might hold a bilateral summit meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on the sidelines of the BRICS summit scheduled for November 13-14 in Brasilia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Wednesday.

"The summit meeting is being worked out," Peskov said when asked by TASS.

Earlier, Peskov said that Putin was scheduled to go to Brazil on a three-day visit. The country will host a BRICS summit on November 13-14.

The Russian president said he hoped to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Brasilia. China’s Ambassador in Moscow Zhang Hanhui pointed out that the Russian and Chinese leaders were likely to "exchange views on an entire range of relations" at the meeting.